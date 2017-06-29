Preparations underway for Beckley fireworks

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Red, white, and blue will be lighting up the sky during Beckley's Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.



The city's fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. in the Pinecrest/ Beckley Little League, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center area. City National Bank, Appalachian Power, and the City of Beckley will be sponsoring the show.



The Beckley fire department will be overseeing the execution and safety of Tuesday's fireworks display.



Additionally, the WV Miners will be offering a fireworks display following their Monday, April 3, game at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.



