Preparations underway for Beckley fireworks - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Preparations underway for Beckley fireworks

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Red, white, and blue will be lighting up the sky during Beckley's Independence Day celebration on Tuesday.

The city's fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. in the Pinecrest/ Beckley Little League, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center area. City National Bank, Appalachian Power, and the City of Beckley will be sponsoring the show.

The Beckley fire department will be overseeing the execution and safety of Tuesday's fireworks display. 

Additionally, the WV Miners will be offering a fireworks display following their Monday, April 3, game at the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.