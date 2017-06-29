Access Health offers employee wellness challenge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) One of the region's biggest employers is raising the bar on fitness for their workers.



Access Health, headquartered in Beckley, employs nearly 200 health care professionals across Southern West Virginia. You may recognize some of them as they have been out during their lunch breaks and after work 'Walking for Wellness.'



It is all part of a six month challenge to help employees stay fit, happy, and motivated to help their patients. Employees who can demonstrate the most amount of steps will be entered to win a trip to Disney World, among other prizes.



Access Health Wellness Coordinator Dewanna Waters said the goal is for employees to reach enough steps to either walk to Myrtle Beach or Disney World in Orlando, Fla.



"We've seen great results. We've had employees lower their triglycerides. We've had employees get off high blood pressure medications. We've had employees lose weight, including on who has lost 16 pounds since the Spring. It just leads to lower stress levels and happier employees."



Aside from the health care challenges offered each year since 2012, Access Health has an employee gym and offers classes to help their employees stay in shape.