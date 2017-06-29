$200 clothing vouchers available Monday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

$200 clothing vouchers available Monday

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA)

On the first day of school, often more attention is paid to clothing than the lessons; however, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced that it is accepting applications for school vouchers starting Monday.

Families with children enrolled in West Virginia schools receiving WV works assistant and children in foster care are automatically eligible for the vouchers.

Each child is eligible for a $200 voucher that can be used to purchase appropriate school clothing.

Vouchers must be used by October 31st.

For more rules and information, visit www.wvinroads.org.

