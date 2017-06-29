Steak Dinner Fundraiser planned for family of Lt. Aaron Crook

The Big Whiskey is hosting a Steak Dinner Fundraiser Thursday night for the family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook, the Bluefield, West Virginia, police officer who died last month while on duty.

From 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., the Bluefield restaurant will offer a 12 ounce hand cut ribeye steak cooked to order, baked potato and house salad for $22.50.

All proceeds will be donated to Lieutenant Crook's family.