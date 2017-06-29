Steak Dinner Fundraiser planned for family of Lt. Aaron Crook - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Steak Dinner Fundraiser planned for family of Lt. Aaron Crook

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
Lt. Aaron Crook Lt. Aaron Crook
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

The Big Whiskey is hosting a Steak Dinner Fundraiser Thursday night for the family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook, the Bluefield, West Virginia, police officer who died last month while on duty.

From 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., the Bluefield restaurant will offer a 12 ounce hand cut ribeye steak cooked to order, baked potato and house salad for $22.50.

All proceeds will be donated to Lieutenant Crook's family.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.