Rays fall in home opener; Jays lose late to Pulaski

Princeton, WV

The Princeton Rays fell in the their home opener to the Bristol Pirates 10-6 on Wednesday night.  The Pirates scored 9 of their 10 runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings.  The Rays were led by Zach Rutherford who went 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs.  Princeton is now 1-6 on the season.  Game two of the series will be on Thursday at 7 pm.

The Bluefield Blue Jays fell on the road to the Pulaski Yankees 10-6.  The Jays were led by Sterling Guzman who went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.  The Jays are now 3-4 on the season.  The series will continue Thursday night at 7.

