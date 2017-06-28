Choate helping to turn around the Princeton Rays

Princeton, WV

After years of being a hydraulic mechanic, Bobby Choate semiretired from his position and became the general manager of the Princeton Rays. A decision that didn't take long to make. "After a day or two of thinking about it and talked it over with my wife then I decided it was time for somebody to help get this turned around."

The Mcdowell County native is trying to help a franchise that could be on its last legs in Mercer County. A challenge they have accepted with a new enthusiasm. "Not as much pressure as appreciation from Tampa to give us one more time. Give us that chance to show them that we have new people involved and we are going to turn this around."

The improvements made to Hunnicutt Field so far have been satisfying. Getting help from several people despite a late jump in the game. "We got a late start. We didn't start till February. The improvements in the clubhouse with new flooring and all. The field is immaculate."

Choate and company have a lot to prove this season, and he wants the Rays and the community to give this team a chance. "We want people to know this is the new Princeton. We are back in the ballgame. We are not looking back. What has happened in the past is in the past. We've improved. We have so many people working hard for opening day and they are still and we are excited to still be with the Rays."