Raleigh Co. church launches supplemental food program for seniors

A Raleigh County church, with assistance from a local food bank and government agencies has embarked on a mission to help feed low-income seniors.

With help from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the U.S.D.A and the Mountaineer Food Bank, Grandview Christian Church launched its "Feed My Sheep” program in May, providing food for seniors having trouble making ends meet, on the last Wednesday of every month.

The agencies reached out to the church because of the success of it's backpack program, which helps put extra food in elementary students backpacks to take home.

Feed My Sheep helped feed 50 seniors in June.

Don Cree is the program coordinator at the church ans says Raleigh County was one of just four West Virginia counties selected to distribute food to West Virginia seniors over 60 years old and who meet specific income guidelines.

"They're making decisions, 'Do I want to pay the utilities? Do I want to buy gasoline for the car? Or do I want to buy that quart of milk that i just ran out of?' It's a real need for most people at that income level," Cree said.

Now, the mission for Cree and his team of twenty-plus volunteers, is to let other churches in Raleigh County know about the program and to help sign up and serve seniors in need.

Cree says for more information, call 304-763-3916.

He hopes more seniors will apply for the program and that other churches will also help become food distributors.