African American exhibit open at Alderson visitor center

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Alderson visitor center is holding the "Invisible Roots and Legends Exhibit."

The exhibit details the role African-Americans played to the Greenbrier Valley. Sharing historic photos stretching from the American Civil War to present day the exhibit chronicles the contributions and growth African-Americans made in the development of business, religion, education, sports, politics and entertainment for the Greenbrier Valley. Organizers say more than 50 historical photos are on display.

"This exhibit is an example of a way to remember the contributions that African Americans made to the history of the Greenbrier Valley," said Margaret Hambrick, Alderson Main Street Treasurer. 

The exhibit in Alderson is open from 1 to 5 p.m. from June 28th through July 9th. The photos were collected from local people and donated to the Greenbrier Historical Society, which is still accepting donations.
 

