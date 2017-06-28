Alderson to bounce back from flood with 4th of July celebration

Independence Day is nearly here and Alderson is getting ready for their 56th consecutive July Fourth celebration.

"We claim to be the largest in West Virginia and we were voted by the one magazine or group to be the best 4th of July or best fireworks celebration," said Charley Lobban, member of the 4th of July committee.

This celebration is huge for businesses in the area.

"The 4th of July celebration is ongoing in this community and it's our one biggie, let's say, to bring in people, to bring everybody back home and boost the town some. It's our biggest economic thing too that would happen," Lobban said.

"It generally has a pretty big impact and we really look forward to this holiday. It really seems to be a really good time for people to come home for reunions so that means there's people here for longer periods than just the day," added owner of Wolf Creek Gallery in Alderson, Patti Grafton.

After last year's floods, Alderson is looking to bounce back.

"We have lost two 4th of July's, one with the Derecho and last year, of course, we were flooded," Grafton said.

"This is kind of to build us all back up because of that and hopefully make it, with all the loss of life and everything, we have a tribute to that in our firework show, and just make everybody feel good and think about freedom and what America is all about," said Lobban.

If you are planning on attending the parade, it begins at 10:30 AM. You are advised to get there around 8:30 to be able to get in.