Camp in Greenbrier County to help youth

Camp Noah is coming to Quinwood First Baptist Church, free of charge, to help kids in the area.

The Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee is supporting Camp Noah, which is a resiliency camp to teach kids how to cope with disasters with mental health professionals who go out to devastated areas.

"I know there are a lot of children who have suffered a lot of loss. They have lost friends out of the schools. They've lost everything and their mental health is the most important because they are our future and if we want our town to keep going, then we need our kids to have perfect mental health," said Site Coordinator for Camp Noah, Mindy Saunders.

If you would like to sign your child up for Camp Noah, free of charge, a site coordinator will be in front of the Kroger's in Rainelle, online at http://www.campnoah.org or if you would like to donate food for the camp, you can contact Mindy Saunders at 304-573-9495 or mindy_saunders@yahoo.com.