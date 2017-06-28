Hometown Hero: Tom Crabtree

The anniversary of last year's flooding is behind us and there's still one man we need to thank.

Recovery from that devastating day would not have been possible without volunteers, but the speed of that recovery in White Sulphur Springs would not have been possible without one man... and he's this week's Hometown Hero.

Over the past year since the floods you might have seen his name crop up here on WVVA. He's been bringing hope to the hopeless and grounding that very word into one very important village. I'm of course talking about Tom Crabtree, Co-Founder of Homes for White Sulphur Springs.

"It's great, it's invigorating. I'm living the dream. It doesn't get any better," said Tom.

That's Tom's reaction to getting another family into a brand new home and although it's been a year his mission isn't over.

"There's a crew out here right now of volunteers building a house. Three guys from Washington, Pennsylvania," said Tom.

From starting as a patch of grass, to 23 homes and counting, Hope Village is the brain child of Tom Crabtree and it all started on that fateful day when the rains came down and the flood water came up.

"We drove through the town and it was absolutely devastating," Tom describes the day. "Unbelievable. Houses upside down houses completely gone, just washed away -- it was sort of at that moment that I realized that we need to build a new neighborhood, because those areas that were hardest hit the families reaction was, 'I can never live there again.' The danger and the terrible memories that they have of that day... they needed another place to go and that's what this is, built for those families."

Tom saw the destruction on Saturday and immediately sprung into action coming up with a land proposal on that very Monday.

"Came up with this crazy idea of asking the city to give us the land for a dollar," said Tom. "We went through about 30 days of discussions with the city and they came out of a city council meeting and they said Tom we can't give you the land for a dollar and I'm like oh boy what's gonna happen now? They said they wont take the dollar. So that was the real beginning, when we had the land and broke ground in 43 days."

And thanks to the thousand of volunteers from groups like the Mennonite Disaster Service, and so many more, Tom's dream became a reality.

"With out him there would have been probably 35 fewer homes done at this point and 15 fewer repair jobs at this point and you know maybe somebody would have come up with the idea of the park, but maybe not, those are all things that sprung from his head," said Maggie Hutchison, Executive Director of Homes For White Sulphur Springs.

"He's an amazing person. He did everything for this town to give all these people that lost their house a home and he's just a great person," said Olivia Bennett, Hope Village Resident.

And when asked how he feels to be our Hometown Hero, Tom told me, "well it's a wonderful honor but really the honor should go to the thousands and thousands and thousand of people who've made it happen."

