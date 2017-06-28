Fall River needs more students to continue Energy Express

Fall River Elementary in Davy is in the throes of its summer Energy Express program. But when the program reaches it's conclusion for this summer, will it be the permanent end of the program for Fall River?

The Energy Express isn't sure if they will be able to resume their reading and nutrition program next summer. The free program relies on funding from the state, but to continue receiving funds, the Fall River location needs more students to enroll. If they can't reach their goal this summer of 25 students a day, next summer's program could be in jeopardy, Coordinator Tiffany Bailey explains. "When they see that sites are lower, budgets get cut, funding gets cut, so... sites have to be cut eventually..."

There are activities geared for the mind and body, like artwork or basketball. But for kids attending, the free breakfast and lunch may be the most vital aspect of the program. Supervisor Grant Thompson describes the issues that some students face. "Not every child, or every home, for that matter, has an adequate amount of food. We live in a county that's impoverished. I mean, poverty IS an issue."

Bailey says the youngsters who attend love to participate, and she is hoping their enthusiasm can catch on... so the program can continue for many years to come. "The end of the day when we take them to get on the bus, they were all like, 'Oh, we got to go home?' We got them all pumped up and said, 'So are you ready to come back tomorrow?' And they were like 'Yeeaahh!' Then we said 'See you in the morning!'"

Both Thompson and Bailey are hoping that parents around the Davy and Roderfield area will get their children involved sometime during the next three weeks. They point out there is a bus that picks children up at several stops in the area. For more info, you are encouraged to call (304) 656-7665.

