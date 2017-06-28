Buchanan County man sentenced to 6+ years for poaching

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple law enforcement agencies are gearing up for a 3:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday following an early morning roundup in Raleigh and Fayette counties.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple law enforcement agencies are gearing up for a 3:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday following an early morning roundup in Raleigh and Fayette counties.More >>
When a person goes unresponsive and stops breathing seconds matter.More >>
When a person goes unresponsive and stops breathing seconds matter.More >>
Nelson Drummond received a sentence of more than six years in prison, a loss of hunting privileges and $25,500 in restitution fees.More >>
Nelson Drummond received a sentence of more than six years in prison, a loss of hunting privileges and $25,500 in restitution fees.More >>
Bluefield, Virginia Police notified WVVA News Wednesday afternoon that Brianna Spease has been located.More >>
Bluefield, Virginia Police notified WVVA News Wednesday afternoon that Brianna Spease has been located.More >>
Just hours before going to trial, a settlement has been reached between the City of Bluefield and K-VA-T.More >>
Just hours before going to trial, a settlement has been reached between the City of Bluefield and K-VA-T.More >>
Bluefield Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a fire at a 2 family dwelling.More >>
Bluefield Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a fire at a 2 family dwelling.More >>
At Tuesday night's Common Council meeting in Beckley, the city honored a longtime public servant for his 70th birthday.More >>
At Tuesday night's Common Council meeting in Beckley, the city honored a longtime public servant for his 70th birthday.More >>