Bluefield officer's DUI case continued

A continuance request by the Bluefield Police arrested for Driving Under the Influence earlier this year was granted by a Mercer County Magistrate Tuesday.

According to court documents the continuance will allow Randall Vernon Johnson, Jr, to complete DUI classes.

Johnson was arrested on May 20, 2017 on Bull Tail Hollow Road after a Mercer County Sheriff's Office deputy noticed a portion of Johnson's vehicle crossing the center, according to court documents.

Court papers continue that the deputy noticed an "open Bud Light can in the cup holder" when speaking with Johnson and a passenger.

Johnson supplied his driver's license, but struggled to find related documents in his vehicle, court papers state, including proof of current insurance. Instead, court documents state, John handed the deputy an expired March 2016 insurance card with information about another vehicle.

Johnson advised the deputy that he had a firearm in the vehicle.

The deputy administered a number of sobriety test to Johnson, which indicted impairment, the documents state.

He did agree to submit to a breath test, which indicted "impairment by alcohol" by testing a .088, according to court papers,

Shortly after his arrest, Johnson was placed on "modified assignment," said to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow.

A call to the Bluefield Police Department Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.