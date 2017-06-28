City of Bluefield and K-VA-T reach settlement agreement

Just hours before going to trial, a settlement was reached between the City of Bluefield and K-VA-T supermarkets.

The details of the settlement were not immediately released and Dane Rideout, the city's manager, said he would release a statement later today after speaking with the Board of Directors.

Calls to K-VA-T's parent company, Food Land, were not immediately returned.

This morning the sides hammered out a deal in U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia.

Last June, Bluefield filed a lawsuit against K-VA-T for vacating the former Kroger Supermarket over the city's vacant building ordinance which states empty spaces larger than 20,000 square feet are subject to a $1 per square foot inspection fee.

About six months after the ordinance was written in 2015, the Cumberland Road store remained vacant and according to the complaint the city assessed K-VA-T for an inspection fee of more than $36,000.