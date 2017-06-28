Drug roundup nets dozens in Raleigh and Fayette counties

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) An early morning roundup on Wednesday nets dozens of suspects in the region's illegal drug trade.



The investigation was a joint effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Beckley City Police Dept., Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., West Virginia State Police, and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

WVVA News had cameras in the courtroom as several of the suspects rounded up were arraigned in Raleigh County Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning, while others were arraigned in federal court.



Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said the arrests were the result of a several month-long investigation that included unprecedented cooperation between different branches of law enforcement.



"This is the most comprehensive and intricate crime suppression operation conducted in Southern West Virginia to date which targeted major drug operations. This investigation consisted of investigations within several counties in West Virginia as well as cases which led out of the state," said Chief Christian.



Chief Christian, along with leaders at the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. and West Virginia State Police said the investigation is still ongoing as of Wednesday and they are awaiting a final tally of the arrests before releasing those numbers to the public.



During a press conference on Wednesday, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, who previously headed up the State Police's drug unit, also called the roundup one of the most extensive investigations he has ever seen.



"This is the most significant drug investigation and roundup that I've ever been involved in or I've seen in this part of the state."



At a later date, Chief Christian said law enforcement will be releasing more information on the quantity and types of drugs confiscated following laboratory testing in Charleston.



"The take down required planning and cooperation among a large number of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, all with one purpose: to disrupt and dismantle operations that distributed huge amounts of illegal drugs across our area. The FBI has provided our area with tremendous resources in not just equipment, but in personnel to head the operation and the execution of the warrants and search warrants. We are very grateful to the FBI for their massive amount of work and resources it took to conduct this operation. Chief Lonnie Christian explains that “Today’s efforts are an example of what worked together with the Drug Task Force since he was sworn in as Sheriff to enhance the services and response to the community regarding drug issues can be accomplished by all local, state and federal law enforcement when we work together toward a common threat. Sheriff Scott Van Meter and I have within all of Raleigh County."



Finally, Chief Christian added "our main goal for the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is to ensure that drug dealers do not see our area as a repository for criminal drug enterprises, and it has remained one of our highest priorities. Our officers in the Task Force have done a tremendous job in his major endeavor. I cannot say enough about the hard work and dedication it took by these members to conduct such an elaborate investigation. These are highly trained and committed officers who care about their community” The outcome of the investigation resulted in numerous federal and state arrest warrants being served and search warrants being initiated by the FBI, Beckley Police Department, WV State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Further details will be released as to the total amount narcotics, firearms, and property which were seized as well as the total number of arrests and search warrants that were conducted as a result of this major and highly effective operation."







