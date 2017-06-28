Fire in Bluefield WV

Bluefield Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a fire at a 2 family dwelling.

According to Chief Rick Cary of the Bluefield Fire Department, the fire happened at 620 College Avenue in Bluefield, WV. The blaze began as a grease fire contained to the second floor and attic of the structure.

No one was harmed during the fire and there was no additional damage to the building.

Both the Bluewell and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and assisted Bluefield,. The fire was put out before 9 p.m. Tuesday