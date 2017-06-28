Fire in Bluefield WV - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fire in Bluefield WV

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Bluefield Fire Department responded Tuesday night to a fire at a 2 family dwelling.

According to Chief Rick Cary of the Bluefield Fire Department, the fire happened at 620 College Avenue in Bluefield, WV. The blaze began as a grease fire contained to the second floor and attic of the structure. 

No one was harmed during the fire and there was no additional damage to the building.

Both the Bluewell and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and assisted Bluefield,. The fire was put out before 9 p.m. Tuesday 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.