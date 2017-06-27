City of Beckley recognizes a milestone for a longtime public ser - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

City of Beckley recognizes a milestone for a longtime public servant

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

At Tuesday night's Common Council meeting in Beckley, the city honored a longtime public servant for his 70th birthday.

William File III has been the City of Beckley's attorney for 13 years.

File served on the council for 17 years before becoming assuming his current position, meaning he's served Beckley for a combined 30 years.

His roots in Beckley run deep. Two of his family members have served as mayor, including his grandfather Dr. Robert Wriston. File's father also served as the city's attorney.

File was born 70 years ago at Raleigh General Hospital on June 28th.

