Enhancements coming to East Park in Beckley

For years city leaders have been trying to revitalize a neglected public park in east Beckley.

Now, work on the park is underway, thanks to HUD grant funding.

East Park located on the corner of Broadway St. and Gadd Ave. is the park receiving the attention.

It is one of a handful of city parks now getting facelifts.

"We have thirteen parks in the city and a lot of them have not had attention for years,” Dir. of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker said.

The splash pad and swimming pool at the park have been inoperable for years. Soon, it will be replaced by a green space and playing field.

"We're really looking to it being a beautiful park,” Baker said. “It's been really truly not served the way it should have, so we're really going to update it."

New swings, playground equipment and picnic benches are just some of the changes coming to the park.

Several residents that spoke with WVVA News say they are most excited about the upgrades to the basketball court, such as re-leveling the surface and installing a fence around the court's perimeter.

Baker says work on the park should be completed by the fall and hopes the new additions serve the residents living around it.

"There's two housing communities very close and we think that it will draw those kids out and help them be more active,” Baker said.