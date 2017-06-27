Princeton Rays pick up first win; Jays fall in rubber match - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton Rays pick up first win; Jays fall in rubber match

Posted:

Danville, VA

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays picked up their first win of the year with a 6-4 victory on the road at Danville.  The Rays were led by Devin Davis who went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.  The Rays will have their season opener Wednesday night against Bristol.

The Bluefield Blue Jays fell in their rubber match against Burlington 4-2.  The Jays were led by Kevin Smith and Brandon Polizzi who each had a RBI.   Up next, they will head to Pulaski to start a 3 game series on Wednesday night.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.