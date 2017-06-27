Princeton Rays pick up first win; Jays fall in rubber match

Danville, VA

WVVA-TV

The Princeton Rays picked up their first win of the year with a 6-4 victory on the road at Danville. The Rays were led by Devin Davis who went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. The Rays will have their season opener Wednesday night against Bristol.

The Bluefield Blue Jays fell in their rubber match against Burlington 4-2. The Jays were led by Kevin Smith and Brandon Polizzi who each had a RBI. Up next, they will head to Pulaski to start a 3 game series on Wednesday night.