Princeton Senior High Band begins to march to a fresh beat under new director

The sound of the Princeton Senior high School Marching Tigers Band has been a staple in the Mercer County community. But now after nearly, 30 years under the same leadership the band will be marching in a new direction.

Last week the Mercer County School Board chose Austin Bolden to take the place of Julia Kade who retired earlier this year after 29 years with the program.

Bolden, 24, is a recent graduate of Concord University where he was a drum major. Bolden spent the last five years as a mentee to Kade who says she is happy to pass the torch to him.

“From the experience that I’ve had with him and the work ethic that I’ve seen him demonstrate and the talent that he has, he’s very qualified,” Kade said.

Born in McDowell county, Bolden moved to Bluefield after the flood in 2012. He picked up his first instrument in the 5th grade and has had his heart set on leading a band ever since.

“I was really happy because this is a dream job for me this is exactly what i wanted and i’m just ready to give 110%,” Bolden said. “I never expected in my life to be a band director at Princeton high school to follow in the leadership of Mrs. Kade.”



With big shoes to fill, Bolden says he has gotten a warm welcome from the students and staff at PSHS. He says Kade often reminds him that the program runs like a “well oiled machine,” and he doesn’t plan to make any major changes just yet.

“I plan to use this year to evaluate and assess, what’s going on. If I see any changes that need to be made I’ll make them but right now I’m happy with the way everything is going,” he said.

With a week already under his belt, Bolden says he has dove right into behind the scenes preparation for this upcoming season.

Band practice begins on July 10th.