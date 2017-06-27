Concord, Bluefield State dealing with more budget cuts

Last week when Governor Jim Justice allowed the state's budget, as written by legislators, to go into effect without his signature. The new budget included funding cuts to higher education, and that's on top of cuts that public colleges have received over the past several years. So how much has been defunded, and how will this additional cut impact higher education in West Virginia?

"Well certainly no one wants to hear that your budget is getting cut. That's nothing that anyone gets excited about." Those are the words of Mark Warner, the Director of Communications for Bluefield State College. He says cuts in funding this year and last are between 4 and 6 percent. To balance out these cuts, he says Bluefield State plans on increasing enrollment and applying for more grants. "Most importantly, our role will be to expand ourselves past (the cuts). This (cut) is the incentive to accelerate our expansion, and our improvement in enrollment."

Over at Concord University they are taking a different road to remaining solvent. The VP of Business and Finance Charles Becker says tuition for students is going to increase by around $500 a year starting next academic year. "We try to determine how much revenue we're going to receive from various sources, and then what we can do with that to complete our mission."

"As Becker explains, tightening the belt is something Concord has been having to do every school year since 2013. "So Concord has had our appropriations reduced by 2-million dollars over the last few years. So we've had some time to adjust to these reductions, and we continue to do so..."

Representatives from both schools have said that, as of now, they do not plan to lay off any faculty or staff.