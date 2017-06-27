New restaurant open in Rainelle

The Brick House Bar and Grill is the new restaurant on the block in Rainelle and the timing seemed right for business owner Bob Harrington.

"With the flood coming through, there wasn't a whole lot going on here. There wasn't much in restaurants or food and it was a good opportunity," said owner of The Brick House Bar and Grill, Bob Harrington.

Even local businesses are excited to see the new business succeed because that means it's good for the town.

"Any time we can put traffic on the street, that's an impact. It makes it look like we're growing and we are. I feel good about it. I think our town is going in the right direction since the flood," said owner of Rainelle Appliance, Bill Bell.

"There's a lot of new businesses coming into the area. It can't be any worse than what it has been. Even though the flood was a lot of devastation, it was maybe a blessing of some sort," Harrington said.

Opening a business always includes risk, but it's worth it when you are having some fun, especially when it's cheese steak sandwiches and fresh-cut fries on the menu.

"It's been a challenge. Just like anything else, but you've got to enjoy it. If you don't enjoy it, you shouldn't have started it," Harrington said.

