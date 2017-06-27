Gun raffle to benefit family of Officer Crook - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Gun raffle to benefit family of Officer Crook

Posted:
By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Bluefield Police Department is now holding a raffle to benefit the family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.

You'll recall that Lt. Crook was the officer who died in a multi-car accident on Bluefield Avenue back on May 30. An AR-15 rifle was donated to the police department by Nicegunz Tactical in Princeton. The gun is a custom-made firearm featuring a Thin Blue Line color scheme. Detective James Fox explains what the donation means to the department. ""On a personal level, as far as the department goes, just the support the community has shown through all of this... I mean, Aaron... he was a brother to all of us. We appreciate Nicegunz Tactical, and everybody who has sent a card, stopped by to say we're sorry; it means a lot to us."

Raffle tickets are being sold at the police department for $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20. The winning raffle ticket will be announced on August 18. For rules and regulations, visit the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department's Facebook page.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.