Gun raffle to benefit family of Officer Crook

The Bluefield Police Department is now holding a raffle to benefit the family of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.

You'll recall that Lt. Crook was the officer who died in a multi-car accident on Bluefield Avenue back on May 30. An AR-15 rifle was donated to the police department by Nicegunz Tactical in Princeton. The gun is a custom-made firearm featuring a Thin Blue Line color scheme. Detective James Fox explains what the donation means to the department. ""On a personal level, as far as the department goes, just the support the community has shown through all of this... I mean, Aaron... he was a brother to all of us. We appreciate Nicegunz Tactical, and everybody who has sent a card, stopped by to say we're sorry; it means a lot to us."

Raffle tickets are being sold at the police department for $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20. The winning raffle ticket will be announced on August 18. For rules and regulations, visit the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department's Facebook page.

