Pedigo takes over at Princeton

When Wes Eddy left his job at Princeton in May, it left the tigers in search of their third head coach in the last four years. Just a month later and the Tigers found their man in Chris Pedigo. A name that's been around the program for quite some time. "I played here in the early 90's and coached here for 14 years and I know what we need to do, or at least I feel like I know what we need to do to make things better here."

As an alumnus of the school Pedigo wants nothing more than to bring the tiger pride back to Princeton. "My big thing is we're a family and I want our kids that are here that are playing now to see how much it means to other guys like myself that's played in the past and you know, that's one thing that hits, is that we're just one big tiger family."

Just a few weeks into the job Pedigo is hoping to quickly set a precedent with the team. "We're trying to preach these guys to do the little things. It doesn't matter if they're in a drill or running an offensive play. My job is to coach them and love them and their job is to love each other and have fun."

Missing out on the playoffs last season, Pedigo says the team has the potential to be a winner again. "The seniors last year, they all played when I was back here when they were sophomores and they were a great group and we're going to have a lot of young talent this year, so I expect big things down the road."

Heading into his first campaign as head coach, Pedigo has but one mission in mind. "I'm not going anywhere else. I want to see our school be successful. I want to see our town be successful. Our guys be successful and that's the goal."