D'Antoni wins NBA Coach of the Year

A Wyoming County native received a big honor last night. Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was named the NBA Coach of the Year. The Mullens native and former Marshall star led the Rockets to a 55-27 this past year, a 14 win improvement from a year ago. Under his direction, Houston set a NBA record for 3 pointers made in a season. He becomes the third Rockets coach to win the award. He also won this in 2005.