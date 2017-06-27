D'Antoni wins NBA Coach of the Year - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

D'Antoni wins NBA Coach of the Year

A Wyoming County native received a big honor last night.  Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was named the NBA Coach of the Year.  The Mullens native and former Marshall star led the Rockets to a 55-27 this past year, a 14 win improvement from a year ago.  Under his direction, Houston set a NBA record for 3 pointers made in a season.  He becomes the third Rockets coach to win the award.  He also won this in 2005.

