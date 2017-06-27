2017 Greenbrier Classic Field Set - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Greenbrier Classic Field Set

Posted:

White Sulphur Springs, WV

WVVA-TV

This year's field will include 6 of the top 30 in the world.  Its also has 8 major winners, all 6 previous Greenbrier Classic winners, but only has 1 of the current top 10 in the Fed Ex Cup Standings.

Here is the rest of the list:

Alker, Steven Hahn, James Percy, Cameron
Anderson, Mark Harman, Brian Pettersson, Carl
Armour, Ryan Hearn, David Piercy, Scott
Appleby, Stuart Henley, Russell Points, D.A.
Barber, Blayne Henry, J.J. Poston, J.T.
Barnes, Ricky Herman, Jim Potter, Jr., Ted
Beljan, Charlie Hoffman, Morgan Power, Seamus
Bertsch, Shane Hoge, Tom Randolph, Jonathan
Blair, Zac Holmes, J.B. Reavie, Chez
Blaum, Ryan Homa, Max Reed, Patrick
Blixt, Jonas Howell III, Charles Reifers, Kyle
Bohn, Jason Hubbard, Mark Ridings, Tag
Bowditch, Steven Hughes, Mackenzie Rodgers, Patrick
Bozzelli, Dominic Huh, John Sabbatini, Rory
Brand, Christian Hurley III, Billy Saunders, Sam
Brehm, Ryan Jones, Matt Schauffele, Xander
Brown, Scott Kang, Sung Schniederjans, Ollie
Cabrera, Angel Kaufman, Smylie Singh, Vijay
Campbell, Brian Kim, Michael Spaun, J.J.
Campbell, Chad Kim, Si Woo Stallings, Scott
Carballo, Miguel Angel Kim, Whee Stefani, Shawn
Castro, Roberto Kirk, Chris Stegmaier, Brett
Cejka, Alex Kisner, Kevin Streb, Robert
Chalmers, Greg Kizzire, Patton Streelman, Kevin
Chappell, Kevin Kokrak, Jason Stroud, Chris
Choi, K.J. Kraft, Kelly Sucher, Zack
Cink, Stewart Lamb, Rick Taylor, Nick
Collins, Chad Lee, Danny Taylor, Vaughan
Cooke, Alan Levin, Spencer Thompson, Michael
Crane, Ben Lindheim, Nicholas Tringale, Cameron
Dahmen, Joel Lingmerth, David Tway, Kevin
Daly, John List, Luke Van Aswegen, Tyrone
DeChambeau, Bryson Loupe, Andrew Varner III, Harold
DeLaet, Graham Love IV, Davis Wagner, Johnson
Donald, Luke Love III, Davis Walker, Jimmy
Drewitt, Brett Lovemark, Jamie Watney, Nick
Duke, Ken MacKenzie, Will Watson, Bubba
English, Harris Mahan, Hunter Weekley, Boo
Estes, Bob Malnati, Peter Werenski, Richy
Etulain, Julian Martin, Ben Wheatcroft, Steve
Every, Matt Merritt, Troy Wilcox, Willy
Fathauer, Derek Mickelson, Phil Wilkinson, Tim
Fdez-Castano, Gonzalo Molder, Bryce Wyatt, Bobby
Flores, Martin Mullinax, Trey
Fritsch, Brad Munoz, Sebastian
Gainey, Tommy Murray, Grayson
Garrigus, Robert Na, Kevin
Gates, Bobby Noh, Seung-Yul
Gay, Brian O'Hair, Sean
Glover, Lucas Ogilvy, Geoff
Gomez, Fabian Owen, Greg
Gonzales, Andres Pampling, Rod
Hagy, Brandon Pan, C.T.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.