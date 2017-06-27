Sen. Manchin discusses Rep. healthcare bill

Senator Joe Manchin held a conference call earlier today where he talked to West Virginia media about the proposed Republican healthcare bill and how it will impact the state.

Senator Manchin was asked if he had any idea what his Republican counterpart, Senator Capito would do in regard to the bill and he said he did not know what decision she would make but he has hopes of sitting down with her later today to discuss it.

When asked if he had talked to the president about the bill, Senator Manchin said two weeks ago the President called him and said he needed his help on healthcare. Manchin told the President he would love to help him but told him “You should be the Mr. Fix it President, not the Mr. Kill it President”. This was referring to the Affordable Care Act, which Senator Manchin said the Senate needs to come back and fix.

Senator Manchin ended the call by saying he hopes the bill falls short of the 50 votes.