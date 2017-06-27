Princeton Community Hospital hit by ransomware demand

The FBI is now involved in the investigation into the hacking of the computer system at Princeton Community Hospital.

When employees turned on their computers Tuesday morning, they were greeted by a message that read, in part, "If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they have been encrypted."

The message goes on to say that the user can recover all files safely by purchasing a decryption key for $300 in bitcoin, a virtual form of currency.

Hospital officials held an emergency meeting after the ransomware attack. It's not yet clear if vital patient information was obtained by the hackers, although a hospital spokesperson said it was largely business as usual.

At this time, there's no word on when the hospital's computers will be back up and running normally.

Princeton Community Hospital is just the latest West Virginia medical facility to be hit by ransomware demands.

In August, Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley was breached.

And prior to that, Morgantown's Ruby Memorial Hospital reported hackers had attacked its clinical and security operations.