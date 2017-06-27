Protesters arrested at office of Sen. Capito in Charleston - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Protesters arrested at office of Sen. Capito in Charleston

Posted:

A group of protesters were arrested at the office of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Monday. 

The group said they would remain at the office until Sen. Capito voted no on the proposed healthcare bill.

They did not receive an answer from Capito.

Capito plays a key role in in the healthcare vote as the bill calls for deep cuts to Medicaid and in West Virginia thousands of people rely on Medicaid.

