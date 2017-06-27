One man dead, another arrested in Fayette County shooting

The Fayette County Sheriff reports that one man, 35 year-old David Donnell McDowell of Oak Hill, has died from gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning and another man, 28 year-old Jimmy Johnson of Beckley, was arrested related to a shooting.

Below is the full news release from Fayette County Sheriff Joe Fridley:

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Hilltop area early this morning. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah released the following information concerning this ongoing investigation:



At approximately 1:00 am on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a shooting that had just occurred in the Hilltop area of Fayette County. When Sheriff's Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene they found a black male who had apparently sustained multiple gunshot wounds. This individual was transported to Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill where he subsequently died. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The decedent has been identified as David Donnell McDowell, age 35, of the Oak Hill area.



The preliminary investigation into this incident indicates that David McDowell came to a residence in the Hilltop area and was brandishing a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The alleged shooter, who was also armed with a pistol, apparently exchanged gunshots with David McDowell during this incident and McDowell died as a result of.

"No arrests have been made at this time in connection with this shooting incident, but I anticipate that this case will be presented to the Fayette County Grand Jury for review and consideration after the investigation is concluded," said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. Although this initial shooting incident apparently only involved David McDowell and the alleged shooter, the preliminary investigation into this incident indicates that shortly after the initial shooting friends or associates of David McDowell did a "drive-by" shooting at this residence, firing multiple shots at the residence while on WV Route 16 just above the residence. "Detectives have been able to identify Jimmy Johnson, age 28, of Beckley as the individual involved in this drive-by shooting," said Sheriff Fridley. "Johnson has been arrested and charged with the felony offense of Wanton Endangerment."

This incident remains under investigation by Detectives-Corporal J.M. Pack and W.K. Willis of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. They were assisted at the scene by Corporal N.D. Hall and Deputies K.V. Halstead and A.B. Hudson.