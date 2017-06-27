Princeton Library holds CPR course to teach residents basic techniques

When a person goes unresponsive and stops breathing seconds matter.

The Princeton Public Library is hoped to help that Monday evening with a CPR course.

Terri Harman is a respiratory therapist and volunteered her time demonstrate techniques people can do until help arrives.

“I feel like it's small price to volunteer my time to help guide them through the fundamentals of CPR,” said Harmon. “It can mean the difference between life and death.”

Kimball teacher, Evvone Davidson, had two reasons she wanted to attend the session first to teach her mother and second to incorporate into her health lessons in the classroom.

“I'm searching for new topics i want my children to explore this coming fall and I thought this was something they should know,” said Davidson. “If it saves one life it's well worth it.”

Harman says studies from the American Heart Association show hands on compressions have better outcomes.

For Harman and the attendees they say it's better to be able to do something than do nothing at all.

“I do believe when people participate in course, if they ever have to use it some of those fundamental naturally come back to them.”