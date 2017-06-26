Jays and Royals suspended; Rays lose 5th in a row

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Blue Jays and the Burlington Royals had their game at Bowen Field suspended in the bottom of the 6th due a problem with the electrical box on the lights in the outfield. The Royals were leading 12-3. This game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 5 pm.

The Princeton Rays fell to the Danville braves on the road 6-3. The Rays were led by Mac Seibert who went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. The Rays are now 0-5 to start the year.