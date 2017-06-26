Malamisura continuing the legacy with the Blue Jays

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

When you think of professional baseball in Bluefield, it's hard not to associate it with the Malamisura name. "There's been somebody from my family in this ballpark for over 70 years. My father took up tickets right behind where we're sitting for years and years and years."

Rocky Malamisura is the new general manager of the Blue Jays, but this summer is certainly not his first trip to Bowen field. "I worked here some as a younger man. My daughter's worked here, my son has worked here, so it's a generational thing."

That deep family connection to the organization is what Malamisura says motivates him to come back each day. "If you look on the wall you see a plaque with my father's name on it, but when I walk in and i see his name, it just makes you want to put a little extra into it."

Born and raised in Bluefield, according to Malamisura the team is a huge part of his and the community's identity. Now retired from his first career in the energy industry, he views his second career in a much different way. "As long as you enjoy it, it's a cliche, but you're not actually working. I'll be here until they ask me to leave or I can't do it anymore."