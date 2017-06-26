Greenbrier East Engineering wins Sustainability Award at MIT

The Greenbrier East High School Engineering team presented their re-purposed cardboard building bricks to the Lemelson-MIT committee in Cambridge, Massachusetts two weeks ago.

While presenting their product, they won the Sustainability Award, which means it was the most environmentally stable because it was made out of cardboard. This process began back in October and to see it finally come full circle is a good feeling for the students.

"When we finally got to MIT it was such a big relief because one, we spent so much time doing this and it's finally done, but it meant a lot to see people's jaws drop when we explained what it could do and how much time we spent trying to perfect it," said Thomas Cornett, Greenbrier East Engineering student.

The Greenbrier East Engineering team says although they presented a final product to Lemelson-MIT, they are going to continue to work on it and try to get a patent.