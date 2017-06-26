EMTs urge water safety after Alderson drowning

On Saturday, Alderson Firefighters and EMT's responded to a call of a possible drowning around 2:15 PM.

Two people were swimming together when one said they hadn't seen the other in some time. Divers were called in and within 30 minutes a teenage boy was found and was worked on medically all the way to the hospital.

Firefighters and EMT's urge everyone to remain safe around the water.

"Never swim alone. Tell someone else, preferably an adult where you're going, and there's no big sin swimming with a life jacket. The biggest thing this river has done some major changes since last year's flood. Places that were ten feet deep are probably fifteen to twenty feet deep," said Alderson firefighter and EMT, Jessie Willis.