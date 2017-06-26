Hundreds wait in line for Smooth Ambler limited-edition rye

Smooth Ambler Spirits released a limited-edition rye and people drove hours to line up and get their hands on it.

"We came here for the rye release today at Smooth Ambler. It was about a five-hour drive for us," said Alex Catalan, Smooth Ambler customer.

"We came over to Smooth Ambler to get some awesome limited-edition rye. Hang out with the good people that work here and hang out with our little bourbon community from online," added another Smooth Ambler customer, Jody Lee Oliver.

"We wanted to do something that drove people and their spending dollar here into the Greenbrier Valley, and that's always been one of the goals of the business certainly now more than ever on the anniversary the devastating flood," said Director of Sales for Smooth Ambler Spirits, John Foster.

What makes this limited edition so special?

"We make some stuff from scratch here in West Virginia. We also merchant bottle, source some whiskey and this is some of the most precious rye whiskey we've been able to acquire and source over the years," Foster said.

That contributes to their West Virginia roots.

"The whiskey that we make here is West Virginia grain predominately, West Virginia water, West Virginia know how," Foster continued.

"They have really good product. There's a lot of big names out there that are kind of cheating the system I feel like. Trying to get stuff out the door too quick, too young, but these guys wait until it's just right, so you have to respect that," Oliver said.

"I come in here all the time and it's very friendly. You know you feel like you're at home when you're here, when you come in," said Devin Young, Smooth Ambler customer.

