Army Corps teaches children water safety

Water safety was a topic of discussion in Anawalt today. The Army Corps of Engineers visited students at the Energy Express program. The Rangers taught kids how to respond, should there be trouble on the water.

Energy Express is a summertime program available to students from kindergarten up to fifth grade. It focuses on feeding young minds with different reading materials, and feeding their bodies with nutritious meals. Anawalt's coordinator Jamie Mathis explains the benefits of a program like Energy Express. "Making sure they are in a safe environment during the summertime, and get fed... and don't slide back on their learning. Because that's most important. Very important."

On Monday morning, the 'learning' at Energy Express went beyond the books and outside the classroom. The Army Corps of Engineers visited the school. Ranger Katy Smith says the Corps is very big on water safety. "We do a lot of outreach, especially targeting younger audiences, to promote water safety, life jacket usage when they're out recreating on our lakes, and this is one of our opportunities. Summer is our busiest time."

By going through an obstacle course set up on the playground, the students learned the four steps of assisting someone they see struggling in the water. "That's reach out to them, throw and object that floats that they can grab onto, row to get closer to them and also, don't go in the water. Make sure you call for help, and call 911."

The Energy Express coordinator in Anawalt says the summer program is free, and there are still open spots available if you would like to enroll your child. Both breakfast and lunch are provided.

