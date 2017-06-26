WVU Basketball announces non-conference slate

Greenville, TN WVVA-TV in greenville on Thursday, the Bluefield Blue Jays fell to the Greenville Astros 13-6. The Jays gave up 8 runs to the Astros in the 5th through 7th innings. The Jays were led by Tanner Kirwar who went 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs. The series will continue Friday night at 7.

