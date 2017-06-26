WVU Basketball announces non-conference slate - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU Basketball announces non-conference slate

Morgantown, WV

WVU Men's Basketball Non-Conference schedule:

Nov 10: Texas A&M (Armed Forces Classic, Ramstein, Miesenbach, Germany)

Nov 15:  American

Nov 18: Morgan State

Nov 20: Long Beach State

Nov 23-26: Advocare Invitational (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

Nov 30: NJIT

Dec 5: Virginia

Dec 9: @ Pitt

Dec 16: Wheeing Jesuit (Exhibition)

Dec 20: Coppin State

Dec 23: Fordam

Jan 27: Kentucky (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

