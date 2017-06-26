Raleigh County Commission extends water to Irish Mountain

IRISH MOUNTAIN, W.Va. (WVVA) Access to clean water is something many take for granted, but not Dave Tolliver. The Raleigh County Commissioner spent the better half of his childhood without it. Now, he has made it his mission to bring clean water to others.

This week, the Raleigh County Commission is using money left over from the Pluto-Bragg Water Project to extend water lines to Irish Mountain, where many residents will be tasting public water at their homes for the very first time.



"The biggest advantage to me is that my clothes won't turn red or anything like that," said Paul Stadtoer, who has lived on Irish Mountain for 55 years.



According to Commissioner Tolliver, the $300,000 remaining from the project will go toward extending the water line to 14 Irish Mountain homes.



"Most people here are in the same boat as the Pluto-Bragg people were in...the water was too red to drink and dry in the Summer. "



For now, Stadtoer is looking forward to washing some clean clothes and maybe purchasing a white shirt. "I'm excited...very excited that I got water coming in here."



Commissioner Tolliver said the remaining funds will also be used to extend water lines to Abraham. After that work is complete, he said the county plans to focus on sewer projects, starting in Shady Spring.

