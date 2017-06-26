Bridge replaced in Kanawha County after being washed out by 2016 flood

Last year in the June 23, 2016 flood the bridge that enabled shoppers to reach the Elkview Mall in Kanawha County was washed away.

Just over a year after the flooding, the bridge is being replaced and the mall is re-opening. The bridge connected hundreds of West Virginians to the workplace legal battles and bankruptcy delayed the replacing of the bridge until a financing plan was approved.

The bridge is expected to be complete sometime in July and 23 of the 26 Businesses that were at the Elkview Mall are expected to return.