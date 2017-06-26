UPDATE: Wyoming County juvenile FOUND - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Wyoming County juvenile FOUND

Posted:
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies confirm the missing teen, Desiree Dishmon, was found late Monday afternoon. 

The teen was found safe, said deputies, and turned over to Wyoming County's juvenile division for further questioning. 

-------------------------------------

A Wyoming County juvenile has been missing since June 23, 2017.

Desiree Dishmon is a Caucasian female, is 16 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has green eyes and dyed red hair, and her nose is pierced.  She was last seen in the Glen Fork area of Wyoming County. 

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Desiree, please contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000, extension 301, or contact Wyoming County 911.

