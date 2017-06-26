Bluefield P.D. to conduct checkpoint - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Bluefield Police Department will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint in Mercer County on Saturday, July 8th, 2017.

Police hope that the checkpoint will raise public awareness and keep people off the roads while they are under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Police will hold the checkpoint on Princeton Avenue near Mercer Street between 8p.m.Saturday night and 2a.m. Sunday morning.

