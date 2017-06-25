Bluefield, VA authorities searching for missing girl - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield, VA authorities searching for missing girl

By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA -

Authorities in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing juvenile.

Brianna Faith Spease was last seen by family at 12:30am June 25, 2017 at her residence in Bluefield, VA

According to Sgt. J. McCulley with the department, Spease is a white, female

Approximately 5'4 and 200 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities says her direction of travel is unknown.

It is also unknown if she is in the company of anyone else.

If you have any information, please contact Bluefield, VA Police Department at (276) 326-2621

