Blood Drive of the Weeks

WVVA and Ramey Automotive have once again joined forces with the American Red Cross to advocate the need for blood donations in our region.

Organizers say one pint of blood can help save three lives. And as the weather warms-up, the need for blood at trauma centers increases. Remember, when you make a donation at "eligible drives" during the Ramey Blood Drive of the Week, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win a 2015 Fiat 500.

June

June 2- Bland Street United Methodist Church 12 pm – 5 pm

June 6- Pocahontas Correctional Facility 12p-5p

June 6- Dogwood Crossings, Tazewell 1p-6p

June 8- Peterstown United Methodist 12 pm – 6 pm

June 10- Hometown Miracle Blood Drive (Hinton Memorial Building) 10 am – 4 pm

June 12- Bluefield Community Drive @ Bluefield Town Hall 1pm – 6pm

June 13- Ruritan Community Blood Drive (Greenbrier Airport) 1 pm – 6 pm

June 15:- Green Valley Baptist Church Lebanon, Va 12p-6p

June 16- Pocahontas County Community Drive 12 pm – 6 m

June 19- Webster County Municipal Building 1 pm – 5 pm

June 20- Ramey -Tazewell 11am – 3pm (

June 22- Summersville Regional Medical Center 12 pm – 4 pm

June 27- Concord University 11 am – 5 pm

June 29- American National University 12 pm – 5 pm

June 30- Bluefield Youth Center 10 am – 2 pm

June 30- Wytheville community@ old Wytheville Comm. Ctr located on 4th St. 12 noon – 6pm.

