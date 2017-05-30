2017 What the Flag Means to Me winners list - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 What the Flag Means to Me winners list

2017 Winners list for WVVA's What the Flag Means to Me essay contest

  • May 29 - Shelby Oreolt of Grandview, WV
  • May 30 - Douglas Morrow, SFC Retired, U.S. Army of Northfork, WV
  • May 31 - Isabel Munos of Princeton, WV
  • June 1 - Beverly Wynn of Rural Retreat, VA
  • June 2 - Marie Sick of Pipestem, WV
  • June 5 - Riley Lovell of Ruble's 2nd Grade Class at Oakvale Elementary 
  • June 6 - Gabrielle Tallent of Princeton,WV
  • June 7 - Lisa Coburn of Sinks Grove, WV
  • June 8 - Donnie Gott of Bluefield, WV
  • June 9 - Darlene Brinkley of Princeton, WV
  • June 12 - Judy Bolen of Shady Spring, WV
  • June 13 - Charles Farley (no hometown given)
  • June 14 - Sgt. John Hopper, Jr.
  • June 15 - Sal Buttaci of Princeton, WV
  • June 16 - Betty Goins of Bramwell, WV
  • June 19 - Betty Burton of Pearisburg, VA
  • June 20 - Anthony Ross of Princeton, WV
  • June 21 - Daniel McPeak of Athens, WV
  • June 22 - Nick Whited
  • June 23 - Pamela Tucker of Bluefield, WV
  • June 26 - Misty Jewell of Cedar Bluff, VA
  • June 27 - Victor Helm of Elkhorn, WV
  • June 28 - Blake Pacitto of Lashmeet, WV
  • June 29 - Anita Smith of Bluefield, WV
  • June 30 - Ruth Going of Meadow Bridge, WV
  • July 3 - Roy "Skeet" Hyatt of War, WV
  • July 4 - Mary Beth Stilwell 

