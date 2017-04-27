Rangers train for high-altitude rescue in New River Gorge

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A high-stakes, high altitude rescue operation was underway in the New River Gorge National Park on Thursday.



But there were no lives on the line; it was all just practice. Park rangers from across the East Coast gathered on the Endless Wall Trail in Fayetteville, home to some of the most breathtaking views in the world, but also deadly terrain.



"Today, we are practicing coming to a scene, where maybe the victim is stuck on a rock or is down below," said Brecklin Richmond, a trainee.



Richmond is working with other rangers to tie knots and work as a team during a high-angle rescue.



"Climbing is inherently dangerous. You're exposed to cliffs and hillsides. It's certainly important to pay attention to your footing and what's going on above and below," said Julena Campbell, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service (NPS).

But the most important tool, trainers said, is not any fancy piece of equipment, but something most hikers and climbers already have.



"If something happens to you and you're not able to make that call with a cell phone, make sure someone knows where you are so they know where to start looking for you," said Campbell.



In addition to practicing at different angles this week, the trainees will also be working at night, preparing for possible scenarios they might encounter in an emergency.

