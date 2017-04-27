Firefighters respond to car fire at State Police headquarters - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters respond to car fire at State Police headquarters

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire at State Police headquarters in Beckley on Thursday. 

The call came in just after 11 a.m. to the parking lot where the detachment keeps many of their old vehicles.

At this point, troopers said it is unclear what started the blaze, but they do no believe it to be suspicious. 

No one was injured in the blaze. 

The Beckley Fire Dept., Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept., and West Virginia State Police responded. 

