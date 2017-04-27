UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Princeton crash

Police have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Princeton.

The wreck occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 460 near mile marker 17.

Robert Eric Martin, 28, of Peterstown, WV was pronounced dead at the scene According to Sgt. A. P. Christian, Martin was ejected from the pickup truck. The crash remains under investigation but speed may have played a roll in the crash.

--Post by Wayne Stafford

A Peterstown man is now dead after a single-vehicle crash in Princeton.

Dispatchers tell us they got the call a little after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night of a wreck near mile marker 17 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 460.

Sergeant A.P. Christian with West Virginia State Police says when troopers responded to the scene they found the driver of a pick-up truck ejected from the vehicle and lying on the roadway. The 28-year-old male from Peterstown was pronounce dead on the scene.

Sergeant Christian tells us for an undetermined reason he lost control, spun a few times, quote "dug in" and was ejected. Witness statements say speed may have been involved.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for nearly two hours. Members The Mercer County Sheriff's Office , Princeton Rescue Squad, East River VFD and Oakvale assisted troopers.