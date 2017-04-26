McDowell Commission Honors Town of Iaeger

This evening the McDowell County Commission recognized a milestone for one of the county's towns.

Iaeger's Mayor Joe Ford accepted the proclamation... celebrating Iaeger's centennial.

Mayor Ford said the history is fascinating and its something everyone needs to know about.

... starting with the founder... Colonel G. W. Iaeger.

The official centennial celebration will be the week of August First...

... with events all week... and finishing off with a parade through town on the fifth.

?